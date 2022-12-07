SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – What people don’t know is that Senior forward Owen Zoanetti wasn’t medically cleared to play hockey last year.

“First game this year he’s out there playing with Will Schneid and Jared Jager and he gets a goal and an assist,” says head coach Frank Colabufo.

Zoanetti has been playing on the West Genesee varsity hockey team for four years and has been a vital player to the program.

“Owen has always had a good skill set. He has good hands, good vision, and a play maker,” says Colabufo.

“It’s been an experience that I’ll cherish forever but without the team, it really hasn’t…the team has made it what it is today and I couldn’t be where I am without them,” says Zoanetti.

“I mean given the fact that he didn’t dress last year and he stuck with it. I am really proud of his perseverance and really happy for the success he’s finding, especially in the season coming back from last year,” added Colabufo.

Zoanetti credits the West Genesee hockey program for making him into the player he is today.

“Ah taught me a bunch of skills and things to do on the ice that will make me a better hockey player,” says Zoanetti.

This is Zoanetti’s final season in a wildcats uniform but he’ll bring with him a lifetime full of memories.

“The friendships for sure and all of the memories made across the hall have been really great.”