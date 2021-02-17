Student-athletes from 3 Fayetteville-Manlius School District teams placed in quarantine

(WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, the Fayetteville-Manlius School District was notified that two students had tested positive for COVID-19.

A Wellwood Middle School Cohort B student was last in school on Feb. 5 tested positive. Since the student is participating in interscholastic athletics, contract tracing is being finalized but, according to the district, up to 10 students and staff total may need to quarantine.

Also, an F-M High School student participating in the district’s remote-only learning model tested positive. But, since this student participates in interscholastic athletics, contact tracing is being done and, according to the district, up to 12 students and staff may need to quarantine.

A third interscholastic athletic team was compromised during a recent practice. According to the district, team members came in contact with an individual who has since tested positive. Contact tracing is being done and up to 30 F-M students and staff may need to quarantine.

Schools are closed for mid-winter recess at this time, and all F-M schools are expected to reopen as planned for in-person learning on Feb. 22.