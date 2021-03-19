SU, Colgate play Friday in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Mar 1, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim gives instruction to his team including forward Marek Dolezaj (21) and forward Robert Braswell (20) and forward Alan Griffin (0) in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

(WSYR-TV) — After 45 years of coaching, nothing really surprises Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. He knows just how good SU’s first opponent in the NCAA Tournament, San Diego State, is.

The Aztecs have been one of the top programs in the nation over the last few years and this season is no different.

Syracuse will try snapping San Diego State’s 14-game winning streak Friday night. Tip time is scheduled at 9:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The Colgate men’s team is also playing Friday. The 14-seeded Raiders are looking for their first NCAA Tournament win against 3-seeded Arkansas. Tip time for that game is 12:45 p.m. on Tru TV.