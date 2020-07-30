SU Director of Athletics speaks on ACC’s fall sports schedule, what it means for SU athletes

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack on Thursday about the plan for student athletes.

On Wednesday, the ACC released an 11-game schedule for the football season.

Click the player above to watch the full interview.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected