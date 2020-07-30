SU Director of Athletics speaks on ACC’s fall sports schedule, what it means for SU athletes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Syracuse University Director of Athletics John Wildhack on Thursday about the plan for student athletes.
On Wednesday, the ACC released an 11-game schedule for the football season.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police investigating homicide on Neutral Court
- Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will resume plastic bag ban beginning Saturday
- At least 1 Central New York school district won’t submit reopening plan by deadline
- Jefferson Co. reports 1st COVID-19 death
- City of Syracuse pushes residents to fill out Census
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App