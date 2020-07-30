SU Director of Athletics speaks on ACC’s fall sports schedule, what it means for SU athletes

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- The Washington Redskins will now be known simply as the "Washington Football Team," according to a new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the 'Washington Football Team', pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future," Schefter tweeted.