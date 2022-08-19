MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (Morrisville Athletics) – The SUNY Morrisville Athletics Department has announced, after significant consideration, a pause on the softball program for the 2022-23 athletics season.

The Athletics Department, alongside college administration, will continue to explore all options to position the softball program for success in the future.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision to make,” said SUNY Morrisville Athletics Director Matt Grawrock.

“First, I am incredibly grateful for the members of the softball team and their dedication and passion for the program and the Morrisville community. They have sacrificed so much, and to be at this point is hard knowing all they have given, as well as so many before them.

“This was not an easy decision, and the timing is due in large part to the fact that we were working to explore every option until the last moment.”

Student-athletes involved with the program have been informed of this decision and have been provided options moving forward to best meet their needs.

“We never want to diminish opportunities for our student-athletes,” Grawrock said. “We will take the time afforded to us from this decision to reevaluate our department – look for ways to improve our enrollment efforts for softball both in student-athletes and in staff; and find a way to eventually restart the sport and have it be in a position where it can be successful for all of the participants involved. “While this is a disappointing day for Morrisville Athletics, we will use this opportunity to work toward a brighter future.”