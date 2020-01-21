Super Bowl LIV tickets ‘most expensive ever’

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Getting to the Super Bowl may cost attendees a couple hundred dollars, but a ticket could set an attendee back a few thousand dollars.

Tickets for the highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers already have costs ranging from $4,400 to $24,000.

These are just listing prices, so the price they sell for could end up being less.

This will be the Chiefs’ first trip to the Super Bowl in 50 years and the 49ers’ first trip since 2013.

