Symir Torrence ready to take flight at Marquette

(WSYR-TV) — Marquette opens up its season on Wednesday night at home against Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Golden Eagles feature a former Section III star on their roster: Symir Torrence, who is on the eve of his sophomore season.

“No stress. Just looking forward to an exciting season and just looking forward to getting back out there,” Torrence said.

For Torrence, the start of the 2020 college basketball season is one he had circled on his calendar since last March. After waiting his turn behind the nation’s leading score Marcus Howard, Torrence is ready to step in the spotlight.

“It has definitely taken me to another level,” Torrence said. “Without prep school, I wouldn’t be in that situation that I am in right now. I am just grateful for the opportunities.”

Torrence played in 28 games a year ago for the Golden Eagles. He knows just being able to play at all this year is a blessing.

I think guys on our team are looking at it as, we are already professional athletes that are getting paid. So, we are looking at it as, we have to sacrifice a lot of things in our life so we can do the things that we love. Symir Torrence

Torrence averaged about 11 minutes per game last year, but he’s getting ready to take on a much bigger role. The Golden Eagles are predicted to finish sixth in the Big East.

Torrence is one of over a half-dozen Division I players out of the Syracuse area. For the former Syracuse Academy of Science star, he takes great pride in seeing his buddies succeed at the top level of college basketball.

“Seeing my close friends enjoying and doing what they want to do. To be able to make it at the level we wanted to make it at. We definitely all watch each other, that is the good part about it,” said Torrence. “We are all there for each other, that is what I love about it. It excited me and brings nothing but good feelings that anybody can make it from Syracuse.”

No matter where he is, Torrence will always be repping the 315.