Syracuse Athletics events closed to public due to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Athletics will not host fans at any home sports events at this time. This includes the Orange football game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26.

All fans are invited to follow the football game through the Syracuse Sports Network from Learfield IMG College radio broadcast and the ‘Cuse Second Screen Experience.

The ‘Cuse Second Screen Experience will be coming to Cuse.com and the ‘Cuse mobile app soon.

Fans can still be part of the Orange game day action on social media @CuseFootball on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Syracuse Athletics remains committed to doing everything it can to support and protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, our staff and the campus and Syracuse communities. All decisions will be science-based and informed by public health guidance as provided by county, state and public health officials.



LOOKING AHEAD

If fans are permitted to attend future games Syracuse Athletics will make individual game tickets available via an online presale two weeks before each game. Syracuse Athletics will require fans to sit in a socially distant manner and wear a face masks or coverings. The individual game ticket online presale will follow the Donor Rank system previously communicated on August 20th, 2020. An email with details and instructions will be sent.”