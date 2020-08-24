Syracuse Crunch donates $5K to Upstate University Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch donated $5,000 to Upstate University Hospital on Monday.

These funds came from the sale of their Puck Off COVID-19 t-shirts.

It’s an honor and privilege for the Crunch to be able to support the outstanding work being done on an ongoing basis by the brave and talented workers at Upstate University Hospital. They continually dedicate their life and risk their health so that others can get well. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts. Syracuse Crunch owner Howard Dolgon

The t-shirts, which read “Puck Off COVID-19” on the front and “We will be back… stronger” on the back are an initiative by the team to support local coronavirus efforts.

The t-shirts are still available for purchase on their website.

The Crunch will continue to make additional donations as the sales continue.

The team had previously donated meals to healthcare workers who were screening and treating patients through the Fuel the Force initiative with Tully’s Good Times and CopperTop Tavern.

Fan donations and a contribution from the Crunch Foundation helped feed 220 front line workers back in April.

Ticket packages are also on sale for the 2020-2021 season and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or through Ticketmaster.