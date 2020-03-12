Syracuse Crunch season suspended due to coronavirus as AHL follows other leagues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch, along with the rest of the American Hockey League (AHL), has decided to suspend its season.

The decision follows that of most other professional and college leagues in either postponing or canceling practices and games.

The Syracuse Crunch issued this statement:

The health and safety of our fans, partners, players and staff are a top priority. The Syracuse Crunch fully support the decision made by the American Hockey League, its member clubs and its players to suspend play of the 2019-20 season surrounding concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The Crunch will continue to work in consultation with the AHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning along with local and state health officials as they monitor public health. We will provide relevant team updates as they become available. We will communicate additional information regarding ticketing in the near future. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate these extraordinary circumstances.

As of right now there is no return date for any team in the league.

At the time of postponement, the Crunch still had eight home games remaining on the schedule, which was regularly scheduled to end on April 11.

The Governor of Illinois recommended that all large sporting events in the state of Illinois be postponed until at least May 1 including the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

