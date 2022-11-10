SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Crunch will be having Shine a Light Night presented by Upstate Cancer Center on Saturday, November 12.

That evening, the Crunch will be playing the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.

Shine A Light on Lung Cancer is one of the largest lung cancer awareness programs in the U.S. spearheaded by GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, that provides the chance for healthcare facilities to sign up and host their own event during Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November.

Upstate Cancer Center has signed up and is teaming up with the Syracuse Crunch to raise awareness about the disease and funds for the Upstate Cancer Prevention & Early Detection Fund, which addresses breast, colorectal and lung cancer disparities in underserved communities in Onondaga County.

A limited number of light-up stylus pens will be given out at the door as a part of the evenings game.

There will also be information tables there set up by Upstate Cancer Center. They will have lung cancer screening and tobacco cessation information.

“The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000-square-foot facility dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home, with some of the most advanced cancer fighting technology available in the area,” said the Syracuse Crunch.

Upstate’s cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States.

The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital on 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse. It also has offices in Oneida, Oswego and, most recently, Upstate Cancer Center Hematology/Oncology at Community (on Onondaga Hill.)

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 South State Street in Syracuse, by calling the office at (315)-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

