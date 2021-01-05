Syracuse Crunch to participate in upcoming hockey season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American Hockey League teams had until the end of business on Monday to either opt-in or opt-out of the upcoming season, which is scheduled to start on Feb. 5.

There were three teams that did decide against playing, but the Syracuse Crunch is not among that group.

Syracuse will stay in the North Division and compete against the likes of Binghamton, Hershey, Rochester, Utica, Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre Scranton.

Owner Howard Dolgon told NewsChannel 9 that the team is expecting to play in the range of high 20s to lower 30s in terms of the number of games.

Dolgon added that he’s not aggressively looking to have fans at the games as the safety and development of the players is the top priority.

In a nutshell… Our preferences are no overnight travel, minimal bus travel, guys sleeping in their beds at night, limiting the amount of hours we are on the bus… So we presented that in what we recommend a Matrix… And we’re waiting tomorrow to get input back from the league. Howard Dolgon — Owner of the Syracuse Crunch

Dolgon says the plan is for training camp to start on Jan. 20.