Syracuse lacrosse team back on top in the national polls

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse lacrosse team is back on top in the national polls as of Monday.

For the 98th time in USILA Poll history, Syracuse has been ranked number one.

The team has been ranked as number one is over 20 percent of the USILA polls since the weekly rankings started in 1973.

This will be the first time since 2017 that the team is ranked at the top.

The Orange has also been ranked number one in the Maverik Media Poll which is conducted by Inside Lacrosse.

‘Cuse had 376 points and seven first place votes in the coaches’ poll after their 4-0 start at the beginning of the season.

Penn State, North Carolina, Maryland and Yale are right behind the Orange in the top five.

Syracuse will now play against No. 3 North Carolina, No. 7 Cornell, No. 8 Virginia, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 12 Duke and has already defeated No. 15 Army.

Albany and Hobart have also been receiving votes in the poll.

Syracuse got 415 points and six first place votes in the Maverik Media Poll.

Penn State, Princeton, North Carolina and Cornell are right behind the Orange in the top five of this poll.

Syracuse will hit the road for the first time on Saturday to face Johns Hopkins.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Homewood Field and will broadcast on ESPN3.

Syracuse is set to host North Carolina and Notre Dame later in the season and tickets are limited.

To purchase tickets, click here or call 888-DOME-TIX. You can also visit the Syracuse Box Office, which is located in the Ensley Athletic Center.