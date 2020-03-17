Closings
Syracuse Mets Postpone Meet the Syracuse Mets Preseason Fundraiser

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Mets formally announced today the postponement of the scheduled Meet the Mets “Welcome Home” dinner as well as the closing of the team’s office at NBT Bank Stadium in response to the efforts to combat the coronavirus.

For the safety of fans, players, and staff, and in conjunction to New York State and Onondaga County’s requirement to cancel events for 50 or more people, the Syracuse Mets have postponed this year’s Meet the Syracuse Mets Preseason Fundraiser event. The team is monitoring developments, and any information about rescheduling the event will be released at a later date.

The Meet the Mets “Welcome Home” dinner was to be held at the Embassy Suites at Destiny USA for the second year in a row.  The dinner is designed to be a fundraiser for The Challenger Baseball League as well as each team in District 8 Little league.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to delay the season, but we totally understand that the health and safety of the entire community is the most important thing right now,” said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. “This event was very popular and enjoyed by our fans. We hope to be able to do a similar type of event this summer that still supports the Challengers and District 8 Little League.”

The Syracuse Mets have also shut their business offices at NBT Bank Stadium, choosing to have the front office staff work from home remotely. A skeleton staff is still working at the stadium, and the team is still preparing for the anticipated abbreviated season ahead.

