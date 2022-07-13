SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets host the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Thursday at NBT Bank Stadium.

The game is sold out with New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom scheduled to pitch.

Tickets will cost you over $300 on resell sites.

deGrom is in Syracuse on a rehabilitation start on his way back to the Big Leagues.

Courtesy Syracuse Mets

Due to the large crowd expected, Syracuse Mets General Manager advises fans to arrive early, well in advance of the 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Gates to the ballpark will open at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday is also Dollar Thursday. This includes $1 Hoffman Hots and Cooneys, $1 Coca-Cola drinks $2 beers (Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, and Saranac products).

There will be fireworks after the game.

