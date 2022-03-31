(WSYR-TV) — This season, the Syracuse Mets will be known as Congueros de Syracuse for three games.

In an effort to connect diverse fans to minor league baseball (MiLB), MiLB has announced that teams will adopt Latino nicknames for a number of dates.

Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión™ (Fun Cup™) series will be featured all across the country, but here in Syracuse the Mets will sport the Congueros identity May 5 for Cinco de Mayo, July 14 for Latino Day, and September 8.

“The name Congueros de Syracuse is an homage to the popularity of the Conga drum, an instrument played in many Latin countries. Originating in Cuba, the sound of the Conga drums has traveled throughout the world and has now made its way into historic NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. Congueros de Syracuse will honor & celebrate the music of the conga drums as well as the diverse Latin community in Central New York.” Syracuse Mets

The Congueros de Syracuse will wear red, white and blue uniforms with special caps. Fans will be able to buy on-field worn caps, replica jerseys, t-shirts and more from the Mets. Tickets for these specialty nights, which are all dollar Thursday nights on the schedule, are on sale now through the NBT Bank Stadium ticket office, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online at SyracuseMets.com.