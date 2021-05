SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been nearly two years, but baseball has returned to Central New York.

After a recent facelift, fans of the Syracuse Mets are able to not only enjoy the product on the field, but the $26 million in renovations to NBT Bank Stadium.

NewsChannel 9 caught up with a few fans on opening day to get their feelings on the new digs in the video above.