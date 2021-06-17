Mets increasing capacity to 100% in some areas of NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets are changing their policies now the state’s restrictions on outdoor venues have been lifted.

Starting with the Mets’ next homestand, which begins June 22, NBT Bank Stadium will increase to 100% capacity in some areas. The stadium will also provide a social distanced seating section for fans who feel more comfortable maintaining their space.

“We are excited to continue to offer our guests a choice while expanding our capacity as we head into the busiest part of our season,” said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. “Our commitment to keeping this stadium clean and safe for our fans will not waver, and we look forward to entertaining our fanbase with bigger, better promotions as the season goes on. Let’s get 8,000 plus in here for the July 4th weekend!”

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required for entry or to sit in any section of the stadium.

Fans who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated will still be expected to wear their masks throughout the games except when they are in their seat and actively eating or drinking.