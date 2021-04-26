Onondaga county to partner with Mets for pregame testing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Batter up!

The Syracuse Mets season is quickly approaching and NBT Bank Stadium will have new features and guidelines for the 2021 season.

Earlier this month, the Mets announced fans attending games will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. During Monday’s press conference, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon unveiled plans for the county to partner with the team to provide testing before home games.

The opener in Syracuse is May 4th, first pitch slated for 6:35pm, with testing available from 1-7pm.

The tests will be administered outside NBT Bank Stadium in clearly marked areas. All fans will be directed to an initial screening area. Those already with proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will proceed to one of the gates clearly marked for entry into the stadium. Fans without proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be directed to the testing tent where they will check in, get tested, and wait for the test result. After receiving proof of a negative test, those fans can then proceed to the one of the entrance gates. Fans should plan accordingly as the test may take up to 30 minutes to deliver results.

Since the testing begins more than four hours before all games, fans can come early to get tested and then return later in the day for the game with proof of negative test already in hand.

This coincides with the state announcing stadiums can increase their attendance from 20% to 33%.

To preregister for a test, head over to ongov.net.