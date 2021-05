SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets are gearing up for their home opener on Tuesday night. The game will be the largest in-person gathering in Onondaga County since before the pandemic.

Fans need proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get in to the stadium.

Onondaga County and the team are partnering to provide testing before home games and about 2,200 fans are expected for the game.

The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m., with testing available from 1 to 7 p.m.