Syracuse Mets announce fan cutouts, raising money for COVID-19 support

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a similar fashion to fan cutouts featured in stadiums throughout sports games during the pandemic, the Syracuse Mets announced on Monday that cardboard cutouts will also fill NBT Bank Stadium this season for a good cause.

Money raised from fan cutouts will go the Central New York Community Foundation COVID-19 Community Support Fund, benefitting local residents and organizations that have been affected by COVID-19.

“The Syracuse Mets are proud members of the CNY community and will be forever thankful to the essential workers and organizations like the CNY Community Foundation that helped our friends and neighbors in CNY through the pandemic,” said Jason Smorol, general manager. “The struggle will continue on for many in our community and we look forward to working with our fans to help give back in a fun, yet meaningful way.”

Cutouts are being sold online for $50 plus taxes and fees. Details about photo submission will be sent to fans after their purchase.

To purchase a fan cutout, or for more information on cutouts and photo submissions, please visit https://www.milb.com/syracuse/ballpark/cutouts.

Fan Cutouts are on sale now, see the link in the next tweet for more info! #LetsGO pic.twitter.com/OxDqAQHoUw — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) April 5, 2021

For guaranteed installation by Opening Day, please be sure to purchase your fan cutout and submit your photo by Friday, April 23.

Fan Cutout Details:

Fans should wear their favorite Mets gear in their photo!

Fans cannot request cutout placement & cutouts cannot be guaranteed to be placed together, even if they are ordered at the same time

Cutouts cannot be accepted if they contain any of the following: commercial advertisements, slogans, websites or phone numbers, social media handles & hashtags, offensive or negative references to any MLB team, any names of MLB players, statements or endorsements of political candidates, third party logos/branding

The Syracuse Mets reserve the right to refuse any photos

All fan cutout sales are final – no refunds

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets baseball season is set for Tuesday, May 4. Tickets are not on sale yet.