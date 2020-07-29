Syracuse Mets commemorating ‘undefeated’ 2020 season with ‘championship’ t-shirts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets are trying to make something out of the season that never was because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club is trying to have a little bit of fun by selling T-shirts declaring themselves the 2020 International League Undefeated Champions. The team never did play a game this season, so technically you could say they never lost a game.

You can also buy a Syracuse Mets face mask. They just went on sale, along with the T-shirts, and will only be available online until Sunday, August 9.

All orders are pre-sale and will not ship until on or around September 1.

The team store is closed to the public, but click here to order on-line.