Syracuse Mets drop sixth straight game falling to Buffalo

TRENTON, N.J. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Buffalo Bisons handed the Syracuse Mets their sixth straight defeat with a 6-3 Buffalo victory on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The Bisons have now taken the first five games of the six-game series. Syracuse shortstop Wilfredo Tovar finished the game 2-for-4. After his 16-game on-base streak ended on Tuesday night, Tovar has started another streak as the 29-year-old is now on a four-game hitting streak. Additionally, in his last 21 games, the Syracuse infielder is 30-for-76 (.395) with three home runs and 16 RBIs.

Syracuse (23-47) took the early lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Mason Williams hit a leadoff single, and Albert Almora Jr. followed with a fly out. With Wilfredo Tovar at the plate, Williams stole second base to get into scoring position. After Tovar flew out, Patrick Mazeika walked to put runners at first and second for Syracuse with two outs. With Cheslor Cuthbert at the plate, a passed ball advanced Williams to third base and Mazeika to second. Cuthbert proceeded to single to left field, scoring Williams to make it 1-0 Mets.

Buffalo (42-25) made sure the Syracuse lead didn’t last long. In the bottom of the first, Forrest Wall and Kevin Smith led off with singles. With runners at first and second, Tyler White hit a two-run double to give the Bisons a 2-1 lead.

Syracuse tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth. Drew Jackson hit a one-out single, and with Calixte at the plate, Jackson stole second base. Jackson tagged up and moved to third on a Calixte fly out. Then, Williams hit an RBI single, bringing home Jackson to knot the game up, 2-2.

Buffalo wasted no time regaining the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Nash Knight hit a leadoff home run to make it 3-2 Bisons. Anthony Morales followed with a walk, and Wall then hit into a fielder’s choice as Morales was retired at second base. After Wall stole second, Smith hit his 17th home run of the season, a two-run shot to increase the Buffalo lead to three, 5-2.

Syracuse starting pitcher Alex Sanabia ended his night with four innings pitched, allowing five runs on nine hits, while walking one and striking out one. The right-hander’s ERA after four starts with the Mets stands at 3.71.

The Bisons hit another home run in the bottom of the sixth, this time a solo shot off the bat of White to hand Buffalo a 6-2 advantage.

Syracuse made it a three-run contest again in the top of the seventh. Tovar hit a one-out single, and with Mazeika at the plate, a wild pitch from Buffalo’s Connor Overton allowed Tovar to move to second base. Mazeika then hit an RBI single to make it 6-3 with the Bisons still in front.

In the top of the ninth and Buffalo still leading by three, Dany Jimenez came out of the bullpen for the Bisons and delivered a scoreless inning to earn the save.

The Mets and Bisons return to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Sunday for the series finale. Right-hander Carlos Carrasco will make his second Major League rehab start for Syracuse against Buffalo’s right-hander Bowden Francis. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.