Syracuse Mets host virtual open house, outline COVID-19 protocols

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baseball season in Central New York is right around the corner and the Syracuse Mets are excited to bring fans into the newly renovated NBT Bank Stadium, but not without COVID-19 precautions in place.

Capacity at the stadium will be capped at 20%, seating will be “pod-style”, you’ll need a ticket to get in, plus General Manager Jason Smorol says fans need to show proof of being COVID-free.

“Fans are going to have to show proof of a vaccination, 14 days after your second shot or after your first shot if it’s Johnson and Johnson. Or they have to show proof of a negative test. They can have a PCR negative test within 72 hours to the event or a negative antigen test within 6 hours of the event.”

The Syracuse Mets are hosting an open house, continuing the tradition but in a virtual fashion. Fans will get the chance to reconnect with the team, get a sneak peak of the stadium, and learn more about the safety precautions put in place for this season.

The virtual open house will take place using Zoom on Thursday, April 15 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. A link will be provided that day at SyracuseMets.com and on the Syracuse Mets Twitter (@SyracuseMets) and Facebook accounts (Facebook.com/SyracuseMets). The event will be available for the first 500 attendees who use the link on Zoom. You don’t need a Zoom account to watch.

Ticket sales for games go on sale Tuesday, April 20 and will be available on a monthly basis. For more information visit SyracuseMets.com.