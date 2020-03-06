Syracuse Mets hosting open house on Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Opening day is less than two months away, but if you can’t wait for baseball season, you can get started a little early.

The Syracuse Mets are hosting their open house on Saturday! The seventh annual event lets you try out batting cages, meet Schooch, and even buy tickets for the upcoming season right as they go on sale! You’ll also get a peek at some of the changes the stadium has been undergoing during the off-season!

Saturday’s event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.

