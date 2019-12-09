Syracuse Mets manager Tony DeFrancesco joins New York Mets coaching staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – There will be some added changes for the second year of the Mets in Syracuse and the biggest will be, who’s managing the team?

After two years in the Mets organization, Tony DeFrancesco is moving up to the major leagues to be the New York Mets first base coach.

DeFrancesco spent the last two years coaching the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate, including the first year of the Mets in Syracuse. This will be the third stint in the major leagues. DeFrancesco spent time as the interim manager of the Houston Astros in 2012 and a third base coach for the Oakland Athletics in 2008.

Overall, the 56-year old, has 16 years as a manager in Triple-A. He has led teams to eight division titles, four PCL titles, and Two Triple-A National Championships.

There has been no announcement as to who will take over managerial duties for the Syracuse Mets next season. Pitching coach Glenn Abbot, hitting coach, Joel Chimelis, and bench coach Benny Distefano were all on the staff last year.