Syracuse Mets raise money for Food Bank of CNY while honoring COVID-19 frontline workers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets are raising money for the Food Bank of Central New York with a new initiative launched Tuesday.

The fundraiser will not only benefit the local food bank but also honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and select the Syracuse Mets to donate to the Central New York Community.

For every $10 donated the Syracuse Mets will donate one ticket to a home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

“When the Minor Leagues come together and unify our respective communities, we become a strong force able to do a lot of good,” said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. “I love that the money raised will stay in each of our communities and that together, across the Minor Leagues of Professional Baseball, we will be able to feed a lot of people through the local food banks. I hope our fans are able to participate.”

The CommUNITY First initiative begins on Tuesday, April 28 and will run until Sunday, May 31.