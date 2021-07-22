Syracuse Mets slide continues with loss to Buffalo

TRENTON, N.J. (SYRACUSE METS) –

Albert Almora Jr. was responsible for every Syracuse Mets run on Wednesday night, providing a home run and three RBIs, in a 5-3 Syracuse Mets loss to the Buffalo Bisons at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Almora Jr. has hit a home run in four of Syracuse’s last five games.

Syracuse (23-44) provided the first runs of the game in the top of the second inning. After Khalil Lee worked a leadoff walk, Wilfredo Tovar doubled, putting runners at second and third base. After Cheslor Cuthbert and Drew Jackson both struck out, Almora Jr. delivered with a two-out, two-run single to hand Syracuse a 2-0 lead.

Buffalo (40-25) tied the game in the bottom of the third. With one out, Logan Warmoth reached on an error by the shortstop Tovar. Kevin Smith followed with a fly out, and Christian Colón hit a two-out single to advance Warmoth to second base. Alejandro Kirk stepped in and connected on a two-run double to tie the game, 2-2. Kirk now has seven RBIs in the first two games of the series.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cullen Large hit a leadoff double. Richard Ureña then grounded out, but Large was able to advance to third. With Nash Knight at the plate, Syracuse starting pitcher Vance Worley threw a wild pitch, allowing Large to score as Buffalo took a 3-2 lead.

Worley went five innings tonight for the Mets, allowing three runs but only one earned run on four hits, while walking four and striking out two.

With Buffalo still leading 3-2, Andrew Mitchell came in to pitch the sixth inning for Syracuse. He allowed a one-out double to Knight, and then issued a walk to Warmoth. Smith followed with an RBI single, scoring Knight to give the Bisons a 4-2 lead. Colón followed with a one-run single of his own, bringing home Warmoth to increase the lead to three, 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, Albert Almora Jr. led off the frame with a solo home run to bring the Mets within two, 5-3.

With Buffalo still leading by two, Kirby Snead came out to pitch the ninth for the Bisons and delivered a 1-2-3 inning to earn the save.

The Mets and Bisons return to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Thursday for a 7:00 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Akeem Bostick will take the ball for Syracuse against Buffalo southpaw Zach Logue in game three of the six-game series.