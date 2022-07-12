SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tickets for Thursday’s Syracuse Mets game are sold out on the Minor League Baseball official website.

The spike in interest can be attributed to the announcement that New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will play in Syracuse Thursday as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

deGrom, who won the 2018 and 2019 National League Cy Young Awards, began the 2022 season on the injured list with a shoulder injury. He pitched for the Mets farm team in St. Lucie, Florida last week and may return to the MLB ranks after only one game in Syracuse.

Syracuse is hosting the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A Miami Marlins) Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Tickets already purchased are being resold on ticket marketplace websites like SeatGeek, VividSeats and StubHub. Prices ranged from $27 to $348 on Tuesday afternoon.

It takes 10,815 tickets sold for a game to be considered “sold out” at NBT Bank Stadium.

Attendance in 2021 never got above 10,000. July 4, 2021 had a crowd of 9,669.

The largest crowd in the history of NBT Bank Stadium was 14,098 in May of 2010.

The most recent crowd of significance was 12,296 in May of 2018.

Helping to boost Thursday’s attendance is the weekly “Dollar Thursday,” featuring hot dogs and soda for $1. Beers cost $2.

Fireworks are scheduled following the game.

Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol advises fans to arrive early. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:35 p.m. game.

People are encouraged to check out the Syracuse Met’s A-Z guide for information about what’s allowed inside the stadium and everything needed to know for the best game experience.