Syracuse Mets tickets go on sale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in over a year, fans will hear “Play Ball!” at NBT Bank Stadium. Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is Tuesday, May 4.

Tickets are now on sale and will be made available on a monthly basis because of possible changes in COVID-19 regulations throughout the season.

MONTH OF GAMES WHEN TICKETS GO ON SALE MAY APRIL 20 at 10 a.m. JUNE MAY 27 at 10 a.m. JULY JUNE 17 at 10 a.m. AUGUST JULY 22 at 10 a.m. SEPTEMBER AUGUST 30 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 315-474-7833, or online at SyracuseMets.com.

Guidelines set by New York State limit ticket sales to 20% capacity. NBT Bank stadium will have socially distanced pod seating, which will allow 2,163 fans at each game. Pods are predetermined and will range from 1 to 6 seats.

Fans will also need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. Temperature checks and health screenings will be conducted at the entrance as well.

Fans are required to wear face coverings unless eating or drinking and are asked to remain in their seats and not linger throughout the stadium unless they are using the restroom, buying food or drinks, or shopping the Team Store.