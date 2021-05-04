Take me out to the ballgame! Syracuse Mets ready for Tuesday night home opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been a while since Central New Yorkers could head out to a Syracuse Mets game, but weather permitting, the home opener is Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. And if fans are headed out to the game, they’ll be able to enjoy a completely renovated NBT Bank Stadium.

If all goes as planned, exactly 2,163 people will be packing the stadium Tuesday for the first time since September 2019 and the experience will be totally different, starting with the parking lot. It will be transformed into a testing site, in partnership with Onondaga County. Fans who don’t have proof of a negative COVID test will be able to ensure they do before they enter the stadium. Fans can also show proof of vaccination to enter.

Once fans enter, there are other protocols in place. The stadium is at 20% capacity, and social distancing is required. That means you need to wear a mask at all times, except when sitting and eating or drinking. If you want to get up and walk around and explore the new stadium, be sure to keep the mask on, however.

General Manager Jason Smorol said, “Every seat has been restored. When they come up and see the graphics, it’s one wow factor after another. The old deck is now the new deck. The Metropolitan Club is new, the gates are new, the suites are new. If you could get up into the air conditioners and the heaters and see the hot water returns, those are new.”

Smorol is very excited for Tuesday. He says he has been waiting to shave his beard until game day.