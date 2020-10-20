Time-lapse video shows installation of NBT Bank Stadium’s new field

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, the Syracuse Mets’ Twitter account posted a time-lapse video showing the installation of the new field at NBT Bank Stadium. Click the video below to watch.

Here's a time-lapse of our new field



Tell the others… the grass is greener at NBT Bank Stadium! pic.twitter.com/tUgzyWH04w — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) October 19, 2020