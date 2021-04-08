Virtual open house, tickets on sale for Syracuse Mets next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baseball is back in Central New York! The Syracuse Mets announced tickets for the 2021 season will go on sale and the team will be hosting a virtual open house.

“The Open House is a fun tradition that we always look forward to,” said Jason Smorol, Syracuse Mets General Manager. “We are excited to continue this tradition in this ‘new normal’ as we get closer and closer to baseball returning to Syracuse. We know how anxious and excited our fans are for a Syracuse Mets season, and we look forward to reconnecting with them and giving them as many details as we can about the upcoming season.”

The virtual open house will take place using Zoom on Thursday, April 15 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. A link will be provided that day at SyracuseMets.com and on the Syracuse Mets Twitter (@SyracuseMets) and Facebook accounts (Facebook.com/SyracuseMets). The event will be available for the first 500 attendees who use the link on Zoom. You don’t need a Zoom account to watch.

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is Tuesday, May 4 at NBT Bank Stadium.

Tickets will be made available on a monthly basis because of possible changes in COVID-19 regulations throughout the season.

MONTH OF GAMES WHEN TICKETS GO ON SALE MAY APRIL 20 at 10 a.m. JUNE MAY 27 at 10 a.m. JULY JUNE 17 at 10 a.m. AUGUST JULY 22 at 10 a.m. SEPTEMBER AUGUST 30 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 315-474-7833, or online at SyracuseMets.com.

Season Seat Members are allowed to select games 3 days before the general public each month and will be contacted directly by the Syracuse Mets.

Fans who elected to hold onto their 2020 tickets will be able to exchange those tickets on April 19.

Flex Plan holders and donations from the 2020 season will be able to use those items for the 2021 season starting April 20 and can be redeemed at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office during regular office hours or over the phone at 315-474-7833.

Guidelines set by New York State limit ticket sales to 20% capacity. NBT Bank stadium will have socially distanced pod seating, which will allow 2,163 fans at each game. Pods are predetermined and will range from 1 to 6 seats.

Fans will also need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. Temperature checks and health screenings will be conducted at the entrance as well.

Fans are required to wear face coverings unless eating or drinking and are asked to remain in their seats and not linger throughout the stadium unless they are using the restroom, buying food or drinks, or shopping the Team Store.