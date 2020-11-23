Syracuse University Men’s Basketball to still host Bryant University on Nov. 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University’s Men Basketball team will still host Bryant University on Nov. 27, despite Coach Jim Boeheim previously testing positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Athletics worked with the Onondaga County Health Department, the New York State Department of Health and the ACC to enact protocols to resume basketball-related activities.
The protocols include, but are not limited to, robust testing of all members of the basketball program multiple times each week.
Boeheim has now completed his required 10-day isolation period and has returned to work.
All members of the program have undergone multiple tests since Boeheim and another member tested positive. Over that period, no additional players, coaches or staff members have tested positive, according to the university.
As basketball-related activities resume and the county and state health department will continue working with the student-athletes.
As of right now, all team-related activities are still paused, according to the university.
