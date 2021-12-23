Syracuse unveils 2022 men’s lacrosse schedule

Apr 17, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Tucker Dordevic #23 of the Syracuse Orange dodges to the goal against the defense of Connor Maher #31 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes

(WSYR-TV) — One of the most anticipated Syracuse lacrosse seasons in recent memory has a 2022 schedule.

The Orange, who named SU legend Gary Gait as their head coach this past offseason, announced a 14-game slate beginning this February.

SU will play six conference games and eight non-conference games, featuring five games against last season’s NCAA final four. Like last season, the ACC has elected not to play a postseason conference tournament.

North Carolina, Notre Dame, and Virginia will take on the ‘Cuse both home and away; while Duke will only take on the Orange once when they travel to the Salt City.

Three rivalry games are also scheduled this season for Syracuse. The Orange will host Hobart and Cornell this year and travel to Johns Hopkins in March.

On Sunday, February 20, in a doubleheader with the SU women’s lacrosse program, three Syracuse lacrosse legends will be honored. Six-time NCAA Champion head coach Roy Simmons Jr. will be inducted into the Syracuse Ring of Honor, and Gary Gait will be the first men’s lacrosse player to have his jersey retired in the Dome when the team hosts Maryland. Later in the day, during the women’s game, Katie Rowan will become the first women’s lacrosse player and second woman to be honored with her jersey retired in the Dome.

Tickets for the 2022 season are now on sale. Fans can purchase season tickets at Cuse.com/Tickets or by calling 888-DOME-TIX.

Below is a complete look at the 2022 schedule (BOLD denotes an ACC game):