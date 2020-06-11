The Basketball Tournament moves to Ohio; all 23 games to be televised

BOSTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is moving from Syracuse to Columbus, Ohio where it will be broadcast live on TV.

The Nationwide Arena will host all 23 games from July 4 to July 14.

The decision to play in Columbus comes after the city and state approved of TBT’s health and safety plan.

TBT 2020 will be a fanless event, with teams and staff arriving 5 days prior to competition for multiple rounds of COVID-19 testing.

Once underway, a single positive test by a team member would result in the entire team being removed from the competition.

This year’s TBT also marks the beginning of a three-year extension with ESPN that will run through the summer of 2022.

TBT’s exposure on ESPN has grown each year since the event was founded in 2014. In 2019, a record 48 hours of TBT aired on ESPN television networks with a combined audience of more than five million viewers.

More than 600,000 people watching Carmen’s Crew (Ohio State alumni) defeat the Golden Eagles Alumni (Marquette alumni) in the most-watched Elam Ending in TBT history.

“TBT is one of the most unique and competitive events on our schedule with former college and NBA players playing everyday athletes for a big prize,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming and Scheduling. “The excitement surrounding TBT continues to grow, particularly among younger viewers on ESPN, and we are proud to continue our association with TBT while offering even more exposure of this summer’s event with fans yearning for the return of live sports.”

TBT 2020 will be the first live televised basketball event on U.S. soil since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports.

The 24-team field will be announced on June 16.