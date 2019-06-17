The Bills Report Buffalo Bills Headlines Pingpong tourney features IndyCar drivers, raises money for charity Got $5? See the Bills play the Dolphins in December Offensive failures doom Bills as Texans strike late to win Bills grind out a win when they needed it most Bills blanked 22-0 by Packers Rookie QB Josh Allen to start for the Bills McDermott doesn’t question his team’s effort after suffering 44-point loss Bills locker room reacts to Peterman being named starter Bills Decompress: That wasn’t pretty Report: Former Bills OL made threats against funeral home The 1st Bill who knew Josh Allen was good Bills beat Browns 19 to 17 Coleman will play Friday Dean Marlowe finds peace back on the field with the Bills Age is just a number: Bills backfield fueled by experience More NFL Buffalo
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App