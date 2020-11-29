Buffalo Kickoff Live- Nov. 29

Coming of a bye week, the Bills are looking to shake the loss the Cardinals handed them at the last second two weeks ago.
They’ll take on the offensively talented Chargers, who despite putting up numbers, have failed to put together some wins, losing three of their last four.
Buffalo Kickoff Live has all you need to know ahead of kickoff. Be sure to tune in!
