SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- This year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament will be feature 24 teams playing at a single location instead of spots across the country. The first round of the tournament featuring Boeheim's Army was scheduled to be played at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College July 31st-August 2nd.

TBT organizers say, for safety reasons, the event will be played at a single location over 10 days and players and staff will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined in the days leading up to the games. The decision came after consultation with health experts and TBT participants.