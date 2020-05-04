VOTE: Best Local Athlete To Play Professionally

(WSYR-TV) — Vote in this week’s bracket challenges for the best local athlete to play professionally. Voting begins Monday at 5 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Italy eases lockdown, U.S. haltingly lifts some restrictions
- DIY Cleaning Supplies From Ingredients You Already Own
- Finding A Work From Home Balance with Dr. Tanya Pellettiere
- Syracuse man facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an auto auction
- Called to order: Supreme Court begins 1st arguments by phone
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App