VOTE: Best Player To Wear A Syracuse Chiefs Uniform In The Modern Era

ROUND 1

Best Player To Wear A Syracuse Chiefs Uniform In The Modern Era
1.) Roy Halladay
16.) David Wells
Best Player To Wear A Syracuse Chiefs Uniform In The Modern Era
3.) Stephen Strasburg
14.) Mack Jones
Best Player To Wear A Syracuse Chiefs Uniform In The Modern Era
5.) Fred McGriff
12.) Tom Henke
Best Player To Wear A Syracuse Chiefs Uniform In The Modern Era
7.) Bryce Harper
10.) Vernon Wells
Best Player To Wear A Syracuse Chiefs Uniform In The Modern Era
2.) Carlos Delgado
15.) Jayson Werth
Best Player To Wear A Syracuse Chiefs Uniform In The Modern Era
4.) Shawn Green
13.) Thurman Munson
Best Player To Wear A Syracuse Chiefs Uniform In The Modern Era
6.) Tony Fernandez
11.) Chad Mottola
Best Player To Wear A Syracuse Chiefs Uniform In The Modern Era
8.) Ron Guidry
9.) Stu Pederson

