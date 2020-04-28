ROUND 1
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Easing up: US and Europe grapple with when to reopen schools
- Cayuga County issuing permits for season-long campgrounds
- WATCH: Intervals of sun and more seasonable this afternoon
- VOTE: Best Player To Wear A Syracuse Chiefs Uniform In The Modern Era
- New York Congressional Leaders Answer Questions On COVID-19 During Town Hall
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App