SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Voting for this week’s bracket challenge will begin Monday at 6 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- VOTE: “Best SU Team of All-Time”
- Makeup Monday: Best Summer Foundations
- Oswego adds Neighborhood Engagement Team to police department
- As regions enter Phase Three, Cuomo says gatherings of up to 25 people allowed
- Take a trip to your local farmers’ market
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App