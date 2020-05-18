VOTE: Favorite CNY Sports Trailblazer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSYR-TV) -- B.A.S.S. officials have announced the new schedule for the remainder of 2020, after postponing their spring competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Any time we are forced to postpone a tournament it is disappointing to our anglers, fans, hosts, sponsors, and staff,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “After this break of nearly three months, our anglers are looking forward to fishing on these incredible waters, and we know fans are ready to see big bass being weighed in again.