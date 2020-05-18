VOTE: Favorite CNY Sports Trailblazer

More from NewsChannel 9:
- City of Oswego submits a video for New York’s “Wear A Mask” campaign
- WNY can begin reopening on Tuesday
- Local Company, Helping Small Businesses With Co-Employment
- New tobacco control measures go into effect in New York State Monday
- Use Your Makeup In More Ways Than One
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App