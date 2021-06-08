WATCH: The full John Desko retirement press conference

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — John Desko is a name that became synonymous with not only Syracuse University but the entire game of lacrosse.

After 46 years with program, 22 as head coach, the hall of famer has officially retired.

Desko did so in front of friends, family and the media Tuesday. Just a couple of days after news leaked that Gary Gait would be taking over the program. When asked, why this was the right time? Desko said, he couldn’t give a good answer as to why, but with more he thought about retiring it became an easier decision to make.

“As time as gone on, I’m appreciating the time to be able to be home with family,” Desko said.

But it sounds like he won’t go far. Desko, who coached Gait as an assistant under Roy Simmons, Jr., told the media he might still be around the program at times.

“(Gary) said he’d like me to be around the team. He thinks it would be healthy to keep in contact with the guys. So, I’d love to come to practice and point out what everybody is doing wrong,” Desko said laughing.

The hall of famer also didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to coach and possibly doing so elsewhere. He told the media that would depend on how he adjusts to his new life.

To watch the complete John Desko press conference, click on the video player above.