WATCH LIVE: Solvay girls basketball vs. Bishop Grimes girls basketball

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Watch as the Solvay girls basketball team take on the Bishop Grimes girls basketball team as part of NewsChannel 9’s Game of the Week from February 12.

This matchup will help determine how each team will be seeded in the playoffs.

Mario Sacco and Anthony Scott will be calling the game. The game will start at 7 p.m.

