Watch the NFL draft on NewsChannel 9 beginning tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the night sports fans have been anticipating for weeks. The NFL Draft gets underway tonight right here on NewsChannel 9, where you will be able to see every pick.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (round 1)

Friday 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (rounds 2-3)

Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (rounds 4-7)

ABC’s unique primetime telecasts of the NFL Draft, April 23 and 24, will be led by hosts Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor. ABC will focus on the journey of the NFL Draft prospects, as viewers go up close and personal to understand the part their families play in their success and the hard work involved in attempting to become an NFL Draft selection. Davis, Palmer, Taylor and Tom Rinaldi will be in studio in Bristol, CT. Coverage of rounds 4-7 can be seen on Saturday.