(WSYR-TV) — Now that the state has left it up to individual counties, the real question is this: Will local counties allow high-risk winter sports to take place?

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente doesn’t seem too sure. On Jan. 26, Picente had a call with Director of Public Health Daniel Gilmore and local school superintendents to discuss this issue.

According to a press release, the discussion “led to the identification of barriers to participate in high-risk winter sports at this time for many districts.”

The process New York State has created, mandated and thrusted upon counties and local school districts is loaded with contradictions and requirements creating confusion. I implore the state to get in the game and create guidance that would even begin to allow this type of activity. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente

Gilmore said, “High-risk activity of any kind is ill-advised during this crucial point of the pandemic. Those considering doing so should proceed with extreme caution.”

In response to this, the Governor’s Office released the following statement:

“We aren’t sure why this is so hard for the County Executive, because colleagues of his across the state – literally from Long Island, to the Capital Region, to the Southern Tier – have been able to make a decision on school sports. Let’s be clear: if CE Picente doesn’t want to allow school sports, that’s his prerogative – but blaming the state for giving him this local authority simply doesn’t hold water.”

The SCAC conference, however, has decided that if they are allowed to play, no fans will be allowed, according to Scott Sugar from F-M.

The state had said that you could have two fans per player, but to be safe they aren’t allowing fans.

This includes any indoor competition from basketball to volleyball to hockey.

Onondaga County will come out with guidance on Thursday morning that will allow two fans per student-athlete.

“If an individual school does not want fans on their campus, that is their call, but not the county policy.”