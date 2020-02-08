Coleman’s announces grand marshals for Green Beer Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green Beer Sunday on Tipperary Hill is getting closer and on Friday, Coleman’s announced this year’s grand marshals.

Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub announced that David Hoyne, owner of Kitty Hoynes, and Chow Downey, Regional Sales Manager of PepsiCo, will be serving in the roles. They will represent their Saint Baldrick’s fundraiser volunteers.

The green beer delivery parade is noon on Sunday, February 23rd.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9