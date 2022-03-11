SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade will finally return this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Organizers are preparing for the big day like they always have. Everything will look the same, except there will be a lot more barricades up to keep parade-goers and those in the parade safe. There will also be multiple street closures leading into Salina Street. The parade starts at noon, but before the kick off there will be a dancing performance by more than 200 Irish step dancers.

Organizers say they do expect a big crowd despite the weather and the pandemic.

“People come depending on the weather or not and they can always stay home and watch it on NewsChannel 9. But if the weather holds like I really believe its going to, I expect a really big crowd and I think that after we have our parade people will realize that the pandemic is over and things can go back to normal,” says Janet Higgins, president, Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade.

Donations are always needed for the St. Patrick Hunger Project. The project raises money and collects food for local food pantries to help fight hunger in Central New York.