SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not looking like the luck of the Irish will be on our side when it comes to this weekend’s weather, but organizers for the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade say it’s still on.

The parade president, Janet Higgins, says the only way the festivities would be canceled is if it was the blizzard of 1966. She says this wouldn’t be the first time they’ve started the parade with snow plows and says no matter the weather, they’re just excited to return after a three-year hiatus.

“A few years ago, we marched when it was below zero, and it is what it is. We had a smaller crowd that year, and if people choose to stay home, I can’t control that either,” says Higgins.

If you’re not venturing downtown, you can still watch the parade from the comfort of your home. Parade coverage steps off at noon on NewsChannel 9.